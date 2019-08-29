UPDATE: 24-Year-Old Charlotte Hall Man Killed After Crashing Motorcycle in Commuter Parking Lot

UPDATE: On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at approximately 10:00 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Golden Beach Road Park and Ride Commuter Bus lot, in Charlotte Hall, for the reported single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle, later identified as Samuel Brent Talton, age 24 of Charlotte Hall, was located at the scene with incapacitating injuries. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2005 Suzuki GSX 1300R motorcycle operated by Talton, was attempting to perform stunts when the operator lost control of the motorcycle and struck a concrete pole. Talton succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading to the collision that has not already provided a statement, is asked to contact Deputy Shawn Shelko at (301) 475-4200 extension *8147 or by email at Shawn.Shelko@stmarysmd.com.

8/28/2019: On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at approximately 9:50 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Golden Beach Road and Triangle Drive in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle with one subject unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a motorcycle and the operator in the roadway.

Emergency medical services performed life-saving measures on the scene and after approximately 20 minutes, the patient was declared deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

