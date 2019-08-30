Detectives Arrest Man Who Fatally Shot Uber Driver and Passenger in Oxon Hill

Homicide Unit detectives identified and arrested a Fort Washington man in connection with the double fatal shooting Tuesday evening in Oxon Hill. He is 42-year-old Aaron Lanier Wilson, Jr., of the 10000 block of Indian Head Highway. He’s accused of fatally shooting 46-year-old Beaudouin Tchakounte of Frederick and 32-year-old Casey Xavier Robinson of Accokeek. Tchakounte was operating as an Uber driver at the time of the shooting. Robinson was a passenger in his car.

On August 27th, at approximately 9:45 pm, patrol officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Bald Eagle Road for the report of a shooting. Officers located both victims inside of Tchakounte’s car that was stopped in the roadway. The victims were suffering from gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation reveals Tchakounte picked up Robinson and later picked up Wilson as part of a ride-share option offered through Uber. They were picked up at separate locations. Through various investigative techniques, detectives quickly identified Wilson as the suspect. He was arrested at his home early this morning. He confessed to being picked up and being inside the vehicle. He also told detectives that he was high on PCP. At this point in the investigation, there are no known connections between the victims and Wilson. Wilson is charged with first and second degree murder.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online.

