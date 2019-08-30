Great Mills Swimming Pool to Close for Seasonal Maintenance on September 3, to September 15, 2019

The Great Mills Swimming Pool will be closed for seasonal maintenance Tuesday, September 3, 2019, through Sunday, September 15, 2019. During this time, the pool’s air supported dome structure will be installed, making the pool an indoor facility. Other seasonal maintenance and staff training will also occur while the pool is closed.

Beginning Monday, September 16, 2019 through Sunday, May 10, 2020, the Great Mills Swimming Pool will be open Monday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Great Mills Swimming Pool at 21100 Great Mills Road, Great Mills, MD at (301) 866-6560. For information on activities and programs at the Great Mills Swimming Pool, visit our website at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate

