Calvert Health Foundation Hosts 10th Annual Breast Cancer 5K Color Walk/Run on October 5, 2019

The 10th Annual Breast Cancer 5K will be held in beautiful Solomons Island on October 5, 2019. As CalvertHealth celebrates 100 years of caring, this year’s 5K will be a celebratory color walk/run. Safe zones will be available at each color station for those wishing to participate color free.

All proceeds benefit the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care. Since opening in 2010, the multidisciplinary breast center offers comprehensive care from outreach and screening to diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. The center brings together in one convenient location a multidisciplinary team of breast health experts with an experienced navigator and the latest breast-imaging technology to detect even the most subtle signs of early cancer.

The breast center honors the visionary legacy of Dr. Sheldon Goldberg, the dedicated surgeon who was the driving force behind its creation. Ramona Crowley Goldberg said, “When I speak of my husband, Dr. Goldberg, I convey my words, still, with much admiration. Sheldon’s work in helping to establish the Center for Breast Care is testimony to his life’s mission and passion for healing and serving. His family and I remain grateful for the community support that is evident through the annual CalvertHealth 5K.”

Day of race check-in/registration will begin at 7 a.m. at the Solomons Medical Offices followed by a pre-race warm-up compliments of SOMD Results Health & Fitness Club. The race will start at 8:30 a.m. Early bird registration will run through September 27, complimentary t-shirts in the requested size are guaranteed to participants who register on or before September 15. Visit CalvertHealthFoundation.org to register or to learn more about becoming a sponsor.

A special thank you to this year’s current sponsors: Asbury Solomons, A&W Insurance Services Inc, ChoiceOne Urgent Care, Exelon Generation- Calvert Cliffs, Ramona Crowley Goldberg, RE/MAX One, Sneade’s Ace Home Center, Southern Maryland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and SOMD Results Health & Fitness Club.

