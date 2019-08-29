Calvert Hospice Receives Donation from Michael D. Schrodel 16th Annual Golf Classic

Calvert Hospice received a generous donation of $7,000 from the 16th annual Michael D. Schrodel Golf Classic held on July 19. The golf tournament was started 18 years ago by one of Michael’s fraternity brothers, Eric Dorman, and Michael’s widow Teresa Schrodel. The pair organized the event until 2018 when Teresa and Michael’s daughter Carmen took the reins. It was a successful event, with 22 teams, a putting contest, a hole in one contest, a silent auction items from local businesses, a double-your-money hole contest, and corn hole contests.

Ms. Schrodel would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their sponsorships and item donations: Sponsors were A. H. Hatcher, Inc., Lochlin Partners, Monterey Insurance Group, Neuros Biotechnology, The Paint Booth Guy, LLC, Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority (Alpha Upsilon Chapter) from James Madison University, Susan Cleary, Greenstreet Gardens, Inc., Tim & Helen Kelly, Lisa V. Lesperance, Edwin & Monica Noell, the O’Donnell Family, Debra Sullivan, Bill Buttrill ’64, Dunkirk Hardware, Gentle Family Dentistry, Greg Kernan, Mike Vermillion, Wear Your Spirit Warehouse, Russell Younkers ’68, Medart Gallery, Absolute Insurance, Bay Weekly, B.O.S.S., Tony Carlisi, The Carswell Family, Chesapeake Grille, The Collins Family, Chris Correira, DC Scottish Rite, Dorman CPA’s and Business Consultants, Paul and Evan Eason, Glascock & Meenan Insurance Agency, Heritage 485, Steve Herndon, The Kelly Family, Kendall Capital Management, The Orlinski Family, The Pier, Pizza Hotline, Poston’s Fitness for Life, Marrick Homes, The Schrodel Family, Schrodel, LLC, SouthEast Pools, Stephen Schrodel, Kevin & Victoria Stehle, Traxxis GPS Solutions, Inc., Eric & Orna Udler, Ryan Webster – Re/Max United Real Estate, Mr. Woody, and Uncle Zio; silent auction items were donated by FSU Alumni Association, Dickinson Jewelers, Gillian Rose Eisenberg, The Latham Family, Maertens Fine Jewelry & Gifts, Paul McBride, Natural Looks by Victoria, Patuxent Wine and Spirits, and Teresa & Carmen Schrodel.

Carmen received valuable help from her sorority, Tri Sigma; her sisters donated money and helped promote the event. Many of Michael’s Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity brothers came to the event, making it an annual reunion and a moving tribute to his memory.

Next year’s tournament will be held on July 24, 2020 on what would have been Michael’s 50th birthday. Details will be available in 2020!

Calvert Hospice is so thankful for the generosity of all who attended the Golf Classic and for the continued support of Teresa and Carmen Schrodel.

