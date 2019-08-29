Skylar Raven Rodriguez, 26, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Klamath Falls, OR passed away on August 24, 2019 at her residence.

Born December 4, 1992 in Berlin, Germany, she was the daughter of Patricia Ann (Toole) Rodriguez and Humberto Daniel Rodriguez.

Skylar graduated from Falcon Heights Academy in 2011 and attended Klamath County Community College. She moved to Calvert County from Klamath Falls, OR in March 2018. Skylar loved online gaming and her two dogs, Cookie and Dagger. She enjoyed experimenting in the kitchen with her own recipes.

Skylar is survived by her mother, Patricia Rodriguez of Lusby, MD; her father, Humberto Rodriguez of OR; sisters, Cheyenne Rodriguez of Lusby, MD and Camiel Rodriguez and husband Brian Blake of Klamath Falls, OR; and nephew and niece, Dante and Evelyn of Klamath Falls, OR.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvert Animal Welfare League (CAWL), P.O. Box 1660, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.