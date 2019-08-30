Commuter Connections and The University of Maryland Launches App incenTrip to Help Commuters Avoid Traffic, Save Fuel, and Earn Rewards

Today, Commuter Connections and the Maryland Transportation Institute at the University of Maryland launched incenTrip, a new mobile app that allows commuters in the Washington D.C. region to save time, money, and fuel while earning rewards for planning trips.

The incenTrip app recommends the best travel mode, departure time, and route based on real-time traffic prediction data and user-personal preferences to help commuters avoid both day-to-day congestion and traffic jams caused by accidents, work zones, special events, and adverse weather conditions.

With the app, commuters can earn rewards points every time they plan trips to and from work, avoid traffic, or use alternatives to drive-alone commuting, such as carpooling, walking, bicycling, or taking transit. Commuters who use the app during rush hours can redeem rewards points for cash from Commuter Connections. The app provides users a fun and game-like environment, where they can accomplish customized weekly goals, win challenges, and invite friends to participate.

“incenTrip helps commuters make the best travel decision while rewarding choices that benefit the entire region,” said Martin Nohe, Chairman of the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board at the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. “The app and its users will help reduce congestion, energy use, and vehicle emissions in the region.”

“We are excited to introduce incenTrip to commuters in the D.C. region,” said Dr. Lei Zhang, Maryland Transportation Institute Director and Herbert Rabin Distinguished Professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Maryland. “incenTrip is a fun and easy way to improve your commute, while also helping other commuters.”

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy funded the incenTrip project with a $4.5 million grant. The National Science Foundation and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration also provided funding for early stages of incenTrip’s technical development.

Commuters can download the app today in both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

