Little Explorers Fall Opening at Historic St. Mary’s City on Wednesday, September 4

On Wednesday, September 4 at 10:00 am will see the a-peeling fall return of Little Explorers to Historic St. Mary’s City, with the days topic focusing on apples! The morning program will be meeting at The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary, and will then walk the museum grounds to learn all about apples, right down to the core. Little Explorers discover the world at Historic St. Mary’s City through storytelling, crafts, songs, and outdoor exploration. The program runs from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Admission is $4 per child for non-members ($3 for Friends members) and accompanying adults visit free. The fee includes full-day admission to the museum. Bring a picnic and spend the day! For more information, contact Donna at 240-895-4980 or email Programs@HSMCdigsHistory.org.

Preschoolers, ages 3-5, and an accompanying adult are invited to gather at Historic St. Mary’s City for an hour of adventure, fun, and learning twice monthly on Wednesdays in the spring and fall. Each Little Explorers gathering highlights a different site at the museum.

Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology on the site of Maryland’s first capital in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland. For more information about this program or the museum, contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, or info@HSMCdigshistory.org.

