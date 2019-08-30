Donations to the Sunset Yoga on the State House Lawn on Friday, September 6, 2019 Supports Local Food Pantries and Animal Shelters

On Friday, September 6, Historic St. Mary’s City will be hosting Sunset Yoga through Evolve Yoga + Wellness, from 6:30—7:30 p.m. Ann Hunt, E-RYT 500, will be leading a special yoga and meditation class on the lawn of the State House, located at 47418 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City, Maryland 20686.

The class will be free and open to the public. Monetary donations or food donations will be accepted to benefit local food pantries and animal shelters.

For information and to register, visit Evolve’s website: www.evolveyogawellness.com For information about Historic St. Mary’s City, visit HSMCdigsHistory.org, or call 240-895-4990.

