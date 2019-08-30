Artsfest ’19 Fine Arts Festival – Saturday & Sunday, September 21 & 22 at Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center

On September 21 & 22, from 10am to 5pm both days. Set amidst the spectacular backdrop of Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, Artsfest is truly a unique arts experience with more than 165 artist booths, 35 performers on four stages, creative fun for kids, artist demos, and great food and drink. Admission is $7 per person, free for members, and free for kids 11 and under. For detailed event information and to download a $2 off coupon, visit www.annmariegarden.org or call 410-326-4640. Avoid admission lines and pre-purchase a fast pass on the website as well.

Artsfest ’19 celebrates the visual and performing arts by bringing together the country’s most accomplished artists for a fabulous weekend extravaganza of the arts! Explore the artist booths­‑-both inside and outside– where you can shop, watch demos, and talk with artists working in a variety of media, including jewelry, ceramics, painting, photography, fiber, printmaking, sculpture, and more! Artist booths can be found around the Tent Circle, down the shady Wooded Path, and inside the Murray Arts Building. Guests will find everything from spectacular works of art for the home to thoughtful gifts for friends. It’s a shopper’s paradise.

Artsfest is proud to present more than 35 performers on four stages, plus strolling musicians that will surprise and delight. At the heart of the festival is the covered Main Stage, where you’ll find a top notch line-up of musicians presenting the best in jazz, blues, roots, indie, folk, rock, soul, fusion, old-time, and bluegrass, to name but a few. Thanks to the generous support of the Maryland State Arts Council, Artsfest ’19 will include Main Stage performances by jazz guitarist, Ronny Smith, old-time roots and bluegrass with Charm City Junction, and the rhythms of The Lovejoy Group. For those who love a more intimate setting, you won’t want to miss performances in the beautiful Council Ring and the charming Creekside Overlook. If you have youngsters in your group, stop by the Fairy Lolly Pavilion to play with bubbles or make your own music! With four stages, plus strolling entertainers, Artsfest offers a rich and exciting festival experience for all! A complete entertainment schedule can be found at www.annmariegarden.org.



Artsfest is a family-friendly festival with a wide variety of activities for all ages. The center of the fun is always the Discovery Tent, where creative, hands-on activities for all ages can be found. The nearby Zany Zone and Patio Play Area will keep kids occupied and active while adults enjoy the Main Stage music and a drink. Don’t forget to frolic in the Fairy Lolly and hunt for gems in the Fairy Grove Mining Sluice. Youngsters will also want to visit the face painting station! All ages are welcome to play with clay in the Clay Studio and experiment with watercolors in the Studio School.

What’s a festival without great food, wine, and beer? Artsfest ’19 will include nine food and drink vendors, including craft beers, wine, crab cakes, BBQ, vegetarian options, freshly squeezed lemonade, homemade kettle corn, and lots of other yummy options! Most food vendors accept credit cards, but there will be an ATM at the festival.

Unsurpassed beauty awaits you at Artsfest ’19. Set amidst the spectacular backdrop of the sculpture garden, Artsfest is truly a unique arts experience. Explore the excitement of the Tent Circle and Main Stage, browse the booth in the Arts Building, then wander the shady Wooded Path to find artists and activities nestled in the beautiful woods of Annmarie. It’s an event like no other waiting for you and your family in Solomons, Maryland. Visit www.annmariegarden.org for detailed info, a complete entertainment schedule, and to download a $2 off coupon for admission. Print one coupon for each person in your group. Admission for adults is $7; children 11 & under FREE; AMG members are FREE. Please leave pets at home.

Artsfest 2019 is sponsored by The Maryland State Arts Council; Built Rite Home Developers, Inc.; Arts Council of Calvert County, Jane & Walter Grove; Gail Siegel, O’Brien Realty; Roy Rogers, Solomons; SMECO; Comcast; Jan Kleponis, O’Brien Realty; J. Calvin Wood Jr; Just Tech; Katie Watts; Gene & Carolyn McHugh; PNC; The Greenery Landscaping Center; and Bozick Distributors.

Artsfest ’19 Entertainment Schedule 35 performances on 4 stages – Plus, Strolling Musicians & Performing Artists!

Saturday, September 21

MAIN STAGE

11:00 – 11: 45 Some Other Britches , American roots music, blues, country, jazz

, American roots music, blues, country, jazz 12:00 – 12:45 Fast Eddie & the Slowpokes , blues, soul, rock-n-roll

, blues, soul, rock-n-roll 1:00 – 1:45 The Sidleys , electrifying blend of melodic & soulful music

, electrifying blend of melodic & soulful music 2:00 – 2:45 The Sidleys , electrifying blend of melodic & soulful music

, electrifying blend of melodic & soulful music 3:00 – 3:45 Ronny Smith , contemporary jazz

, contemporary jazz 4:00 – 4:45 Ronny Smith, contemporary jazz

COUNCIL RING

10:30-11:15 Joe Norris , original bluegrass & folk

, original bluegrass & folk 11:30-12:15 COSMIC Brass , brass quintet mix

, brass quintet mix 12:30-1:15 MacPherson’s Pocket Watch , Irish-Scottish fiddle folk power duo

, Irish-Scottish fiddle folk power duo 1:30-2:15 Dominic Fragman , improv guitar

, improv guitar 2:30-3:15 Abigail Fransico School of Classical Ballet , variety dance performance

, variety dance performance 3:30-4:15 Cornerstone Saxophone Quartet, jazz mix

CREEKSIDE OVERLOOK

11:15-12:00 Gary Pape , mix of folk, country & Americana

, mix of folk, country & Americana 12:15-1:00 Wesley Spangler , country originals

, country originals 1:15-2:00 to be announced

to be announced 2:15-3:00 Brandy DePhillip , virtual accordionist

, virtual accordionist 3:15-4:00 Sax Appeal, sax quartet variety mix

sax quartet variety mix 4:15-5:00 Steven Gellman, singer-songwriter, folk

FAIRY LOLLY

11:15-12:00 Joel Tuminaro, magical handpan music

magical handpan music 12:15-1:00 Marigold Bumbleroot, bubble magic

bubble magic 1:15-2:00 Joel Tuminaro & Margold Bumbleroot, handpan music & magical bubbles

handpan music & magical bubbles 2:15-3:00 Mark Giuffrida, Wind Song interactive music

Sunday, September 16

Main Stage

11:00-11:45 Lynn Hollyfield Trio , folk, blues, jazz, with a timeless, good feel

, folk, blues, jazz, with a timeless, good feel 12:00 -12:45 Charm City Junction , old-timey, roots, bluegrass

, old-timey, roots, bluegrass 1:00-1:45 Charm City Junction , old-timey, roots, bluegrass

, old-timey, roots, bluegrass 2:00-2:45 Magic Ray Jazz , post-bop, fusion, folk & world jazz

, post-bop, fusion, folk & world jazz 3:00-3:45 Swing Gadjo , gypsy jazz

, gypsy jazz 4:00-4:45 The Lovejoy Group, blues, swing, Motown, Latin rhythms & more

Council Ring

10:30 – 11:15 Two Old Guys with Guitars , eclectic mix of folk & rock

, eclectic mix of folk & rock 11:30 – 12:15 Ken Gutberlet , acoustic groove

, acoustic groove 12:30 – 1:15 Between the A’s , acoustic trio playing fun mix of rock & country

, acoustic trio playing fun mix of rock & country 1:30 – 2:15 Calvert Brass Consortium , variety of brass jazz, classical, pop

, variety of brass jazz, classical, pop 2:30 – 3:15 Newtowne Players , musical theater review

, musical theater review 3:30 -4:15 Garrett Music Academy, student showcase

Creekside Overlook

11:15 – 12:00 to be announced

to be announced 12:15 – 1:00 Patuxent Voices , women’s a capella

, women’s a capella 1:15 – 2:00 Dave Norris , original Americana mix

, original Americana mix 2:15 – 3:00 St Clair Duo , acoustic mix

, acoustic mix 3:15 – 4:00 Marshall Stone , singer-songwriter folk, rock

, singer-songwriter folk, rock 4:15 – 5:00 Captain John, acoustic mix

Fairy Lolly

11:15-12:00 Calvert Youth String Ensemble , string instrument mix

, string instrument mix 12:15-1:00 Josh Urban, broom guitar jam

broom guitar jam 1:15-2:00 Marigold Bumbleroot & Josh Urban , bubble magic & broom guitar jam

, bubble magic & broom guitar jam 2:15-3:00 Cosmic Flute Choir, flute choir

STROLLING PERFORMERS & OTHER FUN

Stilts, Mimes & Statues — Saturday & Sunday, 11:00am-3:00pm

— Saturday & Sunday, 11:00am-3:00pm Face Painting with Kreative Kharacters — 10:00am-5:00pm both days

— 10:00am-5:00pm both days Henna Tattoos with Shweta — 10:00am-5:00pm both daysAn affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center (AMG) is located in scenic Solomons, Maryland, on St. John’s Creek. The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest, past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. AMG presents a variety of award-winning special events, gallery shows, and engaging public art programs. AMG’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty. Annmarie Garden is conveniently located just off Route 2/4, on Dowell Road in Solomons, Maryland. The Sculpture Garden is open daily 9am-5pm; the Murray Arts Building is open daily 10am-5pm daily, and the Gift Shop is open daily Noon-5pm. To learn more, visit www.annmariegarden.org.











