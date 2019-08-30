Faith Cassandra Brooks Campbell, 63 of Park Hall, MD, was born on October 1, 1955 to proud parents, the late Louis Marshall and Rosa Rebecca Dyson Brooks. Faith transitioned on August 25, 2019 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC.

Faith leaves to mourn and remember her with love and affection, her loving and dedicated husband of forty-one years, Thomas (Tee); her children, Tyrik, Talisha, Mylika, LeonDre and LeonTa; three grandchildren, Chrisette and Campbell Robinson and Jahkarii Marks; her mother-in-law, Alberta Campbell; step mother-in-law, Frances Campbell; eight sisters, Venzena Collins, Elaine Taylor (John), Deborah Newkirk, Constance Brooks, Darlene Hill (Tommy), Hildegard Davis, Rachel Brooks, Candy Carroll (David); four brothers, Louis Jr., Hardin, Delroy (Joanne) and Tony (Yvonne); her nephew, Keith Brooks, affectionately known as “little brother”; three sisters-in-law, Jean Campbell Brown (Jerry), Joyce Campbell Issac (Frank), and Hilda Harris (Robert); too many Godchildren to list; a special niece, Tyiesha Brooks Duffy; a special cousin/friend/sister, Shirley Smith, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 for visitation at 9:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am at First Missionary Baptist Church, 46370 Pegg Lane, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment to follow at Park Hall True Holiness Church Cemetery, Park Hall, MD.