Betty “Bebe” Jean Leonard, 82, of LaPlata, MD passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

She was born February 20, 1937, to the late Charles Temple Frye and the late Kathleen Leedy in Kingsport, Tennessee. Bebe was a homemaker and loved caring for her family members. She also enjoyed shopping and eating Southern Maryland blue crabs. She married Robert G. Leonard in 1956 and together they raised their 3 children, and welcomed and loved their 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. They had been married for 63 wonderful years.

Bebe was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Spending time with her family was one of the greatest joys of her life. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Donna Glynn Leonard of Charleston, SC; her brother, Harold Frye of Kingsport, TN; her grandchildren, Brynn Bales Gibson, Demi Lewis, Devin Smith, Heavins Smith, Steve Leonard and Hunter Leonard and 4 great grandchildren and many extended family and friends.

Along with her parents, Bebe was preceded in death by her son, Robbie Daryl Leonard and daughter, Kimberly Jean Leonard; her siblings, Phylis Taylor, Lois Jennings, Roger Frye, Shirley Coffee, Darrell Frye and Helen Little.

A Celebration of Life will be held privately and family and friends will be notified personally.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements are being handled by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.