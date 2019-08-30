Joseph Jerome Brown, 63, of Mechanicsville, MD, known to everyone as “JJ”, was born on October 17, 1955. The Lord called him home suddenly on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was the youngest of five children born to the late James Leroy Brown Sr. and Anna Gertrude Brown, in Charles County, Maryland. He was educated in the Charles County School System, graduating from Thomas Stone High School in 1975. He was a hard worker with a variety of skills.

His various jobs consisted of being a construction worker and a long distance truck driver. He quit long distance driving to become a Metro Bus Operator to spend more time with his family. One of his greatest enjoyments in life was playing pool. Playing in the Leagues he won many tournaments. He would tell his team members to dress sharp and shoot sharp. Joseph’s love of pool was so strong that his vehicle plate read “8 Bal R” and his pool stick was called The Predator. JJ’s philosophy on life was “If you are going to do something do it right the first time, words for all of us to live by.

Joseph was a beloved father, brother and friend. He leaves to cherish his two daughters, Tia Queen-Davis (William) and Janelle DeVaughn (Wade); former wife, Blinda Washington-Brown and step daughter, Sherika Ali (Ibrahim); grandchildren, Xana’, Kyre, M’Kai, Jade, Breana, Ismail, Yusuf, and Mariam; siblings, Mary Reed, James Brown Jr. and Dorothy Dorsey (Thomas). Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, James Brown Sr. and Anna Brown and sister, Anna Reed. He also leaves a host of extended family, Metro and pool friends to cherish his memories.

Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment to follow at Heritage Cemetery, 13472 Poplar Hill Road, Waldorf, MD