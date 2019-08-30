Ronnie “Pop Pop” Lee Howell, 64, of Colton’s Point, MD departed this life suddenly on August 25, 2019 at his home.

Ronnie was born March 24, 1955, in LaPlata, Maryland. He was the son of the late John Wesley Howell, Sr., and Freida May (Largen) Howell.

Ronnie was a caring father, Pop Pop and brother who loved his family above all else. His world revolved around his grandchildren, fishing and racing.

He spent his life working hard and supporting his family. Ronnie worked as Warehouse Manager for Mr. Tire and recently retired. Ronnie enjoyed a day on the water surrounded by his family and fishing poles. As the evenings lengthened, Ronnie could be found at MIR watching the cars and talking shop with the other mechanics. He was a man who believed in luck and never failed to stop and play his numbers in hopes of winning the big jackpot or grab a scratch-off.

Whether you knew him as Ronnie, Dad, or Pop-Pop, you knew his commitment to his family. He may be gone, but his legacy of honor, strength and hard-working ways will be carried on and duplicated for many generations. Ronnie was a man of honorable attributes and left his family with many memories. He will be missed by many, but none as much as his family.

Ronnie is survived by his children, Jerry Lee Howell (Susan) of Sunderland, MD, Rosalie Antionette Delwarte (Jeffrey) of Waldorf, MD, Rhonda Lynn Rimer (Charles) of Lusby, MD, Tonya Marie Howell (Timothy) of Lusby, MD and Tamaran Lanette Howell of Lusby, MD. He was also blessed to be “Pop Pop” to six (6) grandchildren, Samantha, Demi, Alexis, Elizabeth, Jacob and Steven. He is also survived by his siblings, Joseph M. Howell, David W. Howell, Benjamin M. Howell, Sharon M. Morgan, Lilly M. Grabis, Mary E. McDermott and Deborah C. Wood. Along with his parents, Ronnie was preceded in death by his brother, John W. Howell, Jr..

Pall bearers will be Jerry Howell, Jeff Delwarte, Jacob Delwarte, Steven Wible, David Howell, Jr. and Ritchie Smith.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for a Life Celebration Visitation, with a Funeral Service being officiated by Deacon Bill Scott from Our Lady Help of Christians at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be follow immediately at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.