Joseph Randall “Joe” Harrison, Sr., 53, of Owings passed away August 26, 2019. He was born March 9, 1966 to John Roger Sr. and Jean Marie (Hammer) Harrison. Joe was raised in St. Mary’s County and moved with his family to Dunkirk in 1975. He was longtime resident of Calvert County and graduated from Northern High School in 1984. Joe was employed as a steamfitter for Steamfitters Local Union 602. Joe enjoyed riding motorcycles, golfing, fishing, hunting, and NASCAR. He was also an avid Washington Redskins and Washington Capitals fan.

Joe is survived by his spouse Nancy Harrison of Friendship, son Joseph R. “Joe” Harrison, Jr. of Owings, daughters Kacey Lauer of Mechanicsville and Rachael Foss of Waldorf, grandchildren Aubrie and Tyler Reid, Emma Wigglesworth and Kamryn Lauer, fiancé Kathleen Alderman of Owings, father John R. Harrison, Sr., mother Jean Marie Webb, siblings John R. Harrison Jr. and wife Kim of Chesapeake Beach, Jeanette Price of Myrtle Beach, SC, Justine Harrison of Owings, and Joyce Romba of Lusby, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Life Celebration and visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, from 5:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., at the Rausch Funeral Home-Owings, 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD 20736.

In Iieu of flowers, donations in Joe’s name may be made to Children’s National Hospital or Children’s Diabetes Foundation at the addresses and links below.