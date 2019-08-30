Gerald William “Jerry” Stevens, 73, of Owings passed away August 26, 2019. He was born August 22, 1946 in Washington, D.C. to William and Frances (Gonterwitz) Stevens. Jerry was raised in Brentwood and graduated from Northwestern High School in 1964. He served in the United States Navy from 1964 to 1967, earning the National Defense Service Medal. He married Donna Jean Fowler on September 3, 1971 and they lived in College Park for 32 years before moving to Owings in 2010. He was employed as an appliance technician for many years and also owned and operated Quality Appliance Service, retiring in 2007. Jerry was an avid golfer and enjoyed the casinos, reading books, crossword puzzles, taking his dogs for walks, hunting for shark teeth and spending time with his family and vacations to the Outer Banks. Jerry will be remembered for his great sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna Stevens of Owings, son Danny Stevens and fiance Christine of Westminster, grandchildren Sierra Stevens and Anthony and Abby Christner and siblings Ronald Stevens and wife Kathy of Burtonsville, Susan Johnson and husband Greg of Lanham, Mary Stevens of Greenbelt, Catherine Bland and husband Jim of Dunkirk, Christine Houchens of Riverdale and Michael Stevens of Mt. Rainier. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs Cali and Laci.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 10:30 a.m., to 12:30 pm., at the Rausch Funeral Home-Owings 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD 20736. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 12:30 p.m.,

Interment will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 1:45 p.m., at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery – Cheltenham, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.