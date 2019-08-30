Alfred L. Thomas Jr. was born May 14, 1930 and departed August 27, 2019.

Alfred is preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruby W. Thomas and is survived by his daughters and grandchildren.

Marine Corps Corporal Alfred L. Thomas Jr. served on active duty from July 20, 1950 to January 1, 1952 and served as a reservist until January 30, 1961.

The majority of Alfred’s life was spent working as a Steamfitter. He was initiated into Steamfitters Local Union 602 on June 5, 1956 to his retirement in 1995. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge – St. Columba #150 in La Plata, MD, and he was a Master Mason 3rd degree.

Alfred loved to work on his farm, mentor others in his trade, John Wayne, fishing, crabbing, hunting, riding horses and a good meal. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren.

He honored his country and taught his daughters the Marine Corps hymn and the Pledge of Allegiance as toddlers.

In the words of John Wayne: “Get off your butt and join the Marines!”

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held Thursday, August 29 from 11:30 am to 1 pm at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, Charlotte Hall MD, Conference Room D, assisted living side.

On Friday, August 30 a viewing will be held for friends and family at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 from 2 to 4 pm.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in honor of Alfred to TBD.