St. Mary’s County Commissioners Seeking Faith-Based Community Volunteer for Census Complete County Committee

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is seeking a faith-based community volunteer to round out the task force for the 2020 Census Complete County Committee.

This volunteer, in collaboration with the committee will develop and implement a community outreach strategy to encourage full participation in the 2020 Census. The committee will also, as necessary, develop subcommittees and solicit input from the relevant experts and practitioners involved in the Census efforts. Additional tasks include reviewing projected response rates of hard-to-count groups and populations that encounter barriers to participate and recommending strategies to overcome those barriers.

Citizens interested in being considered, should fill out an application on the County’s website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

For more information, please contact Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200 ext. 71700 or email diane.gleissner@stmarysmd.com

