St. Mary’s County Parks and Recreation Accepting Applications for School Age Care Site Directors and Lead Teachers

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Department of Recreation and Parks are now accepting applications for School Age Care Site Director and Lead Teacher (Salary Range: $12.76 – $16.39/hour depending on qualifications) positions in our child care Division.

Positions require enthusiastic candidates who have experience working with school-aged children. Site directors manage before and after school care programs at various locations throughout the county and supervise sites of 15-60 children and 1-4 staff. Lead teachers plan and implement activities for children in our before and after school care program. All staff must meet MSDE requirements for School Age Site Directors and School Age Teachers.

Please see the job announcements on our website for qualifications and specific job requirements, https://www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/recreationjobs.

These job openings will be available until the positions are filled. For further information on job opportunities with our School Age Care programs, please call 301-373-5410 or email cherie.nelson@stmarysmd.com

