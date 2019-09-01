St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron Addresses Animal Cruelty Case, Opioid Abuse and Other Concerns at Coffee with the Sheriff Event in Charlotte Hall

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron met with several residents on Thursday at a Coffee with the Sheriff event held at the Northern Senior Activity Center in Charlotte Hall where he answered numerous questions and concerns.

The Sheriff provided an update on the ongoing animal cruelty investigation where two black lab dogs were found decapitated on a rural road in July in Mechanicsville. The St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers is currently offering a $10,000 reward toward the arrest or indictment of the perpetrator. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Solvers by calling 301-475-3333.

“We’re still pursuing this case the best we can. It’s not a case that we’re going to let go,” Sheriff Cameron told the group. “It’s scary to me that someone could do that to an animal. Cutting the heads off, that’s truly psychopathic.”

The Sheriff also took questions about opioid abuse, new Sheriff’s Office substations that are to be opened in the near future in Charlotte Hall and in Lexington Park and listened to concerns about speeding on local roads in Charlotte Hall and Mechanicsville.

