24th Annual Scott Verbic Memorial Golf Tournament to be Held on October 18, 2019 at Wicomico Shores Golf Course in Mechanicsville

St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks is pleased to announce the 24th Annual Scott Verbic Memorial Golf Tournament to be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course.

This event is held in remembrance of Scott Verbic who was a Recreation Advisory Board Member, Volunteer Coach, and advocate for youth in the community. Proceeds from the event support the youth scholarship program providing the children of St. Mary’s County to attend summer camp, sports and other leisure programs throughout the year at a discounted rate. The event has generated over $156,007 in the 24-year history.

Space remains for team entry; registration fee is $340 and includes greens/carts fee for four golfers, breakfast, lunch, drinks on the course, and door prize entry. The event includes a best ball format with opportunities to participate in various raffles, closest to the pin, longest drive and other contests.

The Department is seeking community support from businesses for door prize sponsorships which can include gift certificates, item donations and more. All donations are welcome and appreciated.

For additional information about the Scott Verbic Tournament, please contact Darrick Sesker at 301-475-4200 ext. 71803 or darrick.sesker@stmarysmd.com.

