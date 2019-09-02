Passerby Alerts Homeowner of Fire in Waldorf, State Fire Marshal Currently Investigating

On Friday, August 30, 2019, at approximately 8:20 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 2102 Country Pines Court in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the rear of the residence, and after further investigation, firefighters found a small fire found on the exterior of the home with slight extensions into the residences wall.

42 volunteer fire and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and firefighters operated on the scene for approximately one hour.

A passerby alerted home owners to evacuate and no injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

