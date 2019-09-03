Shed Destroyed and Home Damaged After Fire in Indian Head

On Thursday, August 29, 2019, at approximately 6:15 p.m., firefighters from Indian Head, Potomac Heights, Bryans Road, and surrounding departments responded to 6650 Oakwood Circle in Indian Head, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one-story shed and small out building fully engulfed in fire and threatening another structure.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 20 minutes. A nearby structure suffered minimal damage.

The fire was determined to be accidental by nature.

No known injuries were reported.

