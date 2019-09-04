Two Injured in Minor Motor Vehicle Accident in California

On Saturday, August 31, 2019, at approximately 10:25 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway in a rear-end style collision.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, at least two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

All photos are courtesy of a reader of Southern Maryland News Net.

