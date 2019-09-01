2-Alarm Residential House Fire in West River Currently Under Investigation

On Sunday, September 1, 2019, at approximately 4:55 a.m., firefighters from Annapolis Fire Department, Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department, Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department responded to 1002 Henry Avenue in West River, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story house with fire showing from the rear of the home.

The occupants of the home were woken by noises coming from the rear of the house. Upon investigation they saw flames on the back of their home and immediately evacuated without injury.

The first arriving firefighters reported fire on the rear and side of the two-story single-family residence with fire extending to the interior second floor and attic along with fire spreading to two adjacent homes. They requested a second alarm, bringing a total of 72 firefighters to the scene. The bulk of the fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes with the fire being placed under control in approximately 50 minutes.

Two adult occupants have been displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The two adjoining homes sustained damage to siding but will remain occupied.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department, and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

