Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack Sadly Announces Passing of K9 Justice

It’s with great sadness that the Maryland State Police La-Plata Barrack announces the passing of one of their K9 partners on the morning of Thursday, August 29. K9 Justice was 15 years old when he passed, trained in the detection of narcotics. Working with numerous handlers during his time on patrol, and numerous years in Charles County, until his retirement on 9/16/16. After retirement, K9 Justice lived with his final handler (and the handlers current patrol dogs).

During his time on patrol, K9 Justice was brought to many fairs and public events to meet kids and citizens. We are very grateful for K9 Justice’s service to the State of Maryland.

