31-Year-Old Saint Leonard Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

On Saturday, August 31, 2019 at approximately 12:35 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of Route 4 south of Parran Road in Saint Leonard, for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a single motorcycle.

Upon arrival, units located a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle laying in the grassy shoulder of the southbound lanes of MD Route 4. The operator was identified as Kyle Eugene Joseph Mishou, age 31 of Saint Leonard.

Preliminary investigation revealed Mishou turned right onto Route 4 from Parran Road. Shortly after turning onto Southbound Route 4, Mishou lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle proceeded to travel southbound and enter the grassy shoulder of the roadway. While traveling in the grass, Mishou and the motorcycle separated, at which point Mishou struck a tree and came to final rest in the grassy shoulder.

Mishou succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.

At this time speed and driver error are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is requested to contact DFC. W. Beisel of the Crash Reconstruction Team at William.beisel@calvertcountymd.gov or (410) 353-2800 ext. 2131.

