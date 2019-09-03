Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Supplies for Safe Harbor Residents

As of August, 28, 2019 there were 18 residents at Safe Harbor Shelter in Prince Frederick, 13 of the residents are children. The shelter is in continuous need of basic supplies to run the shelter. Today’s residents are in dire need of food and school supplies.

Many of us are short on time, but have a few dollars to spare to go toward feeding 13 children and their mothers.

Food suggestions include: canned soup, crackers, frozen pizza, canned and fresh vegetables, canned and fresh fruit; pudding cups, individual canned fruit and applesauce, raisins, instant oatmeal packets, breakfast cereal, coffee and tea, milk, condiments, pasta and sauce. Fresh or frozen meats – hot dogs, chicken, ground beef, eggs. Consider picking up fresh produce at one of the many local farm stands throughout the county. Some of the kids are school age so consider items that can be packed in a school lunch.

The shelter is always in need of: New unused linens for twin beds, bath towels, washcloths, laundry detergent pods, large trash bags, cutlery and dishes, cleaning supplies (Lysol sprays, 409, spray cleaners), paper towels, dishwasher pods and new children’s car seats.

Additionally, First Aid items needed: Band-Aids, Hydrogen Peroxide, children’s aspirin, children’s cough syrup, and feminine products.

Drop off location: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, 30 Church St, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. POC: Sharon DiMaggio, (410) 535-2800 ext. 2557.

Thank you in advance for any donations of items.

