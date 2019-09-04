Potomac Speedway Employee Injured After Being Struck by Race Car

On Sunday, September 1, 2019, at approximately 11:05 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the Potomac Speedway in Budds Creek, for the reported traumatic injuries.

The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department reported one patient had an amputation to the leg.

Crews on the scene requested a helicopter and the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The Potomac Speedway released a statement on Facebook at 2:45 p.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019.

“Good afternoon race fans, last night an accident took place at the speedway. Our turn 4 flagman, Bucky Bellere, was struck by a UCar during the UCar feature. After being airlifted to the hospital he suffered a major leg injury. We are asking for prayers for him and for his recovery as he has worked many years at Potomac Speedway. Thank you for all the support and we will be putting something together for him at a later date. I’m unable to put into words how saddened we are at what happened but we are thankful he is alive and did not suffer anything worse. Please pray for Bucky and the UCar drivers involved. Thank you to the medics and other Potomac Speedway employees.”

