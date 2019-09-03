AUDIO: No Transports After First Responders Respond to Reported Overdose with Five Patients in Waldorf

At 6:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church at 305 E. Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, for the reported multiple overdoses with subjects unconscious.

Police arrived on the scene to find five subjects in front of the church with one unconscious, one semi-conscious, two subjects walking away, and one advising they didn’t take anything.

One patient was given one dose of Narcan and woke up and fled the scene on foot. The other four subjects refused medical care and denied any other assistance.

No injuries were reported.

Police identified two of the five patients before the other three fled the scene on foot.