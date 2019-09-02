St. Mary’s County Man Wins $50,000 Scratch-Off Prize at Callaway Shell Gas Station

Super Bonus Bucks instant ticket win takes edge off gloomy day

Some days are better than others, but it’s possible to turn a bad day into a real winner if you play the Maryland Lottery. That’s what a man from St. Mary’s County did on Aug. 29.

The lucky Great Mills resident, who plays “every now and then – a spur of the moment thing,” recalls he was having a bad day that Thursday. He decided to put down $5 for a Super Bonus Bucks scratch-off at Callaway Shell in Callaway and his day got instantly better.

The 53-year-old had stopped in his driveway to scratch off the $5 game. To his surprise, he matched one of the four winning numbers to his set of 15 numbers. Then, he scratched the amount below the match to reveal a prize of $50,000. The sight stopped him in his tracks! After realizing that he held a top-prize winning scratch-off, the lucky man shared news of his good fortune with his wife of more than 10 years. While winning the big prize didn’t fully lift the cloud on the day, the winner said his lucky scratch-off certainly improved his mood!

After informing his wife of his Lottery luck, the next person the winner said he called was “my tax man!” The lucky player claimed his prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Friday. The big win, he said, will help his financial situation. “It takes the edge off and then I can sleep a little better.”

The St. Mary’s County natives have no special plans for the extra money beyond paying off some bills. “Now my paychecks will go a little further,” the winner said.

Sharing in his good fortune is the Callaway Shell gas station at 20943 Point Lookout Road in Callaway. The St. Mary’s County retailer earns a $500 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off.

Another five of the original eight $50,000 top prizes in the Super Bonus Bucks game remain unclaimed, along with 11 prizes at the $5,000 level and another 18 at the $1,000 level. The instant ticket is in the number 12 spot on the Maryland Lottery Scratch-Offs top 40 chart.