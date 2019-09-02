Firefighters Save Driver with CPR After Single Vehicle Strikes Tree in California

On Monday, September 2, 2019, at approximately 9:25 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Andrew’s Church Road and Indian Bridge Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with the single occupant not breathing.

Firefighters from Bay District and Leonardtown provided life-saving measures on the scene.

First responders from Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department provided details in the first moments crews arrived on the scene. “Chief 3A arrived on the scene finding a single patient not breathing, and began CPR. Squad 1 arrived seconds later and assisting chief 3A with with continued CPR. Squad 1s crew assisted in staffing company 19s ambulance to the hospital. While enroute ambulance 196 advised there was no longer CPR in progress. Great job by all.”

The single patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

