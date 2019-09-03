UPDATE: First Responders Recover Body of Deceased Swimmer From Lexington Park Lake

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as Nathaniel Warren Rosengrant, 34 of Lexington Park.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Criminal Investigations Division responded and are continuing the investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at (301) 475-4200 extension *8043, or by email at Daniel.Sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com.

9/3/2019: On Monday, September 2, 2019, at approximately 7:25 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to a lake off of Quatman Road in Lexington Park, for the reported possible drowning.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult female 911 caller advising three adult males went swimming in a lake at the rock quarry/mining location, and one of them was missing.

The man in his thirties was was reported to be intoxicated and last seen in the lake about 20 feet from the shore, prior to the 911 call.

Rafts from multiple fire departments were deployed and the Calvert County Dive Team began to assemble their divers and make access into the water.

Maryland State Police Aviation Trooper 7 also responded and assisted with the search.

At 8:45 p.m. divers from Calvert County Dive Team located the deceased subject in the water.

Details will be Provided as they become available.