One Injured After Trailer Fire at Local Business in La Plata, Fire Marshal Currently Investigating

September 3, 2019

On Saturday, August 31, 2019 at approximately 10:20 p.m., firefighters from La Plata and surrounding departments responded to Kenny’s Scrap Metal located at 5900 Race Car Place in La Plata, for the reported structure fire with one injured.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one-story trailer with fire showing from multiple sides.

One worker received care from emergency medical personnel after they received multiple burns, the patient refused all treatment and was not transported.

No other known injuries were reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is current investigating the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




One Response to One Injured After Trailer Fire at Local Business in La Plata, Fire Marshal Currently Investigating

  1. Anonymous on September 3, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    prayers for the victims

    Reply

