Two Children Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

On Monday, September 2, 2019, at approximately 11: 000 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Pegg Road and West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway with all occupants out of the vehicles.

Two pediatric patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is currently investigating the crash.

