Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department Sadly Announces the Passing of Life Member Charles “Smokey” Milstead Sr.

The Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Life Member Charles “Smokey” Milstead Sr. Smokey served the department for 55 years and will be terribly missed. Rest In Peace Smokey. God bless you and we love you.

Services are as follows: Viewing will be held on Saturday September 7th 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church from 0900 to 1100 hours.

Services will begin at 1100 hours. The repass will follow immediately at the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department.

Please continue to keep the Milstead family in your prayers.

