Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department Sadly Announces the Passing of Life Member Charles “Smokey” Milstead Sr.

September 3, 2019

The Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Life Member Charles “Smokey” Milstead Sr. Smokey served the department for 55 years and will be terribly missed. Rest In Peace Smokey. God bless you and we love you.

Services are as follows: Viewing will be held on Saturday September 7th 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church from 0900 to 1100 hours.

Services will begin at 1100 hours. The repass will follow immediately at the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department.

Please continue to keep the Milstead family in your prayers.


This entry was posted on September 3, 2019 at 4:15 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, More News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Bottom, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.