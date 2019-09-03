Ralph Edward Stone, 70, of Chesapeake Beach passed away September 2, 2019. He was born April 1, 1949 in Washington, D.C. to Henry R. and Grace Elizabeth (Rowe) Stone. Ralph was raised in Bladensburg and graduated from Bladensburg High School. He joined the United States Marine Corps April 1, 1969 and was honorably discharged January 18, 1971. Ralph served in Vietnam and earned a Purple Heart, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Combat Action Medal. He married Janine Younger on October 1, 1984 and they have lived in Chesapeake Beach for almost 35 years. Ralph was employed as a driver of sales for Frito Lay, retiring in 2010 after 25 years of service. Ralph was a past member of Stalling Williams American Legion Post 206. He enjoyed playing pool and softball, watching his children wrestle and play football when they were younger, animals, and building haunted houses. He built many haunted houses throughout Prince George’s and Charles Counties and helped build the Monster Mansion at Northern High School. Ralph loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was very proud of his sons, especially when they became fathers. Ralph will be remembered for being a very kind and generous person.

Ralph is survived by his wife Janine Marie Stone of Chesapeake Beach, sons Bryan Michael Stone and wife Tammy of Manassas, VA, Sean Patrick Stone and wife Erica of Chesapeake Beach, and James Randall Stone and wife Tina of Leonardtown, grandchildren Helena, Schuyler, Riggin, Shealyn, Donovan, Waverly, Christopher, and Justin, brothers Richard Stone and wife Margie, John Stone and wife Betty, and Robert Stone, mother-in-law Rita Younger and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Harry and Paul Stone.