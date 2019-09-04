Two La Plata Physical Therapists Receive Prestigious Board Certifications as Orthopaedic Specialists

The strength of University of Maryland (UM) Charles Regional Medical Center and all of its related practices comes from its people. From general doctors who treat a wide range of ailments to specialists who focus their efforts on specific conditions, our team is made up of people who’ve dedicated their careers to providing exceptional healthcare in Southern Maryland.

UM Charles Regional Rehabilitation is a perfect reflection of that strength — with a diverse team of physical therapists who help people recover from a variety of injuries or surgeries. And we’re excited to announce that this team continues to grow even stronger as Physical Therapist Amol Bakre (left) and Physical Therapist Lourdes Potestades (right) have both received the Orthopaedic Specialist Certification.



Just 10 percent of physical therapists have achieved the designation of orthopaedic clinical specialist. You can usually tell if a physical therapist has this certification when they include “OCS” after their name.

Why have so few physical therapists received this designation? While any physical therapist can specialize in orthopaedics, becoming a board-certified specialist requires a rigorous certification process that spans over a decade of a therapist’s career. Here are a few of the key requirements for receiving board certification:

Complete 2,000 hours of physical therapy in the last 10 years, 500 hours of which must have been completed in the past three years

Pass a 200-question certification exam

Commit to continuing education and ongoing professional development

Complete 10-hour Maintenance of Specialist Certification

Must recertify every 10 years

What This Certification Means for Patients: For patients receiving the care of a physical therapist, board certification is simply a testament to a therapist’s dedication to their craft. An OCS designation is a reflection of the thousands of hours someone has put into providing orthopaedic care as well as their commitment to expanding their knowledge in an ever-changing field.

More than anything, this certification gives patients confidence that they’re working with someone who is on the leading edge of physical therapy.

Schedule Your Appointment at UM Charles Regional Rehabilitation: Ready to schedule your appointment? UM Charles Regional Rehabilitation offers one-on-one physical therapy services with flexible appointment times Monday through Friday. Visit our website to learn more or call (301) 609-5494 today.

