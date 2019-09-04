Bridgework on Maryland Route 224 in Nanjemoy Now Complete

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) opened the newly improved MD 224 (Riverside Road) Bridge over a branch of the Potomac River in Nanjemoy, Charles County. The work was completed Monday, September 2, 2019.

MDOT SHA closed the bridge in June and directed drivers to use MD 6, Greenleek Hill Road and Sandy Point Road for the detour route. MDOT SHA’s contractor, Anchor Construction Corporation, of Washington, DC, removed the existing single-span concrete-slab bridge and constructed a new single-span, two-lane concrete slab bridge. Remaining work for the $1.9 million project includes signage and landscaping installation, which will be performed using a daytime flagging operation through early fall.

MDOT SHA appreciates the patience and cooperation of area residents and travelers during the temporary road closure. While MDOT SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, each driver should actively modify his or her driving style to help prevent crashes. Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely.

For real time traffic information, please visit md511.maryland.gov. Those who have further questions may call the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000.

