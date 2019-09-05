Southern Maryland College Fair to be Held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

The Southern Maryland College Fair will take place on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department with two sessions. The first session begins at 10:00 a.m. and runs through 1:00 p.m. The second session begins at 5:00 p.m. and is open until 7:00 p.m. Approximately 120 colleges and universities throughout Maryland and the east coast, from Maine to Florida, as well as the United States military academies will be represented with exhibits and admission officers.

College and university officials will be available to answer any and all questions from students and parents/guardians concerning their schools. Financial aid workshops will be presented on site throughout the evening. All college-bound students, as well as those who might be considering college, are encouraged to attend this event and to bring their parents/guardians. Students and their parents/guardians will have a unique opportunity to talk personally with the visiting college officials to learn what each institution offers, requirements for admission, cost, special programs, and location. Admission is free and information is available from all high school counselors.

The twenty-eighth annual Southern Maryland College Fair is sponsored by St. Mary’s County Public Schools, in collaboration with Calvert County Public Schools, St. Mary’s Ryken High School, the College of Southern Maryland, and the St. Mary’s County Libraries.

For more information, please contact Cheryl A. Long, Director of Student Services, at 301-475-5511, ext. 32198.

