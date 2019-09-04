St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum Joins Lighthouses Around Maryland for 12th Maryland Lighthouse Challenge Weekend

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum in Piney Point, MD and Blackistone Lighthouse on St. Clement’s Island State Park will join lighthouses throughout Maryland for the 2019 Maryland Lighthouse Challenge September 21 -22, 2019, organized by the Chesapeake Chapter of the U.S. Lighthouse Society.

This bi-annual “road rally” type event is held in September every other year at participating lighthouses/lightship on the Chesapeake Bay. This year, the Maryland Lighthouse Challenge includes 10 lighthouses, one lightship and two bonus lighthouses. The general public is invited to visit the land-accessible lighthouses of Maryland where they can receive complimentary souvenirs at each participating lighthouse, with a special souvenir for those who visit all of them.

The Challenge Lights include Sandy Point Lighthouse, Choptank River Replica, Concord Point, Seven Foot Knoll, the Chesapeake Lightship, Hooper Strait, Cove Point, Drum Point, Point Lookout, Piney Point and Fort Washington. Bonus Lights include two beautiful locations: Millers Island Lighthouse and Blackistone Lighthouse Replica on St. Clement’s Island State Park.

For more information about the 2019 Maryland Lighthouse Challenge, please visit www.cheslights.org.

