Carl Jeffrey Michaud, 71, of Lusby, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 after a year-long fight with recurrent renal cancer.

Carl was a native of Fort Kent, Maine, and a proud veteran who served in the Army in Germany during the Vietnam War. As the son of two teachers, Ludger and Bernice (Bourgoin) Michaud, he was a born educator, teaching Math and Science in Van Buren, Maine for fourteen years. Overlapping with his teaching career came the beginning of his work with the Immigration and Naturalization Service, which eventually became his primary career. Transitioning from Inspector to Assistant Port Director, he eventually led the National Firearms Unit in Altoona, PA for several years and before his retirement served in Washington, D.C. as a Deputy Director of the National Firearms and Tactical Training Unit.

Anyone who knew Carl knew that firearms were not just a job but a lifelong passion. In the Police Pistol Combat (PPC) competitive arena, he achieved the highest rating of High Master and represented the United States at the World Police and Fire Games in Calgary and Germany. He was on the Border Patrol (later ICE) Pistol Team for sixteen years, including six years as its captain. He was a skilled instructor to whom many nationally ranked shooters owe the honing of their skill. In recent years he switched disciplines to NRA Precision Pistol shooting, enjoying the opportunities to shoot in matches with his son Dennis.

Carl is survived by his wife Bernadette (Bunny) Michaud (née Perreault), also originally from Fort Kent, and his son Dennis Michaud, daughter-in-law Lisa, and beloved grandchildren Noah and Renée, of Massachusetts.

A memorial service and celebration of Carl’s life will be held on November 10, 2019 in Lusby, MD. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Carl’s memory to a local charity of your choice.

