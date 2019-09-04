Richard Howard Pickeral, Jr., 27, of Lusby, MD passed away on September 1, 2019 at Chesapeake Shores Nursing Center, Lexington Park, MD.

Born May 29, 1992 in Clinton, MD, he was the son of Richard H. Pickeral, Sr. and Kimberly Pickeral.

Richard graduated from McDonough High School in 2010. He served in the Army Reserves from January 27, 2010 until January 28, 2018 and was a Maintenance Technician for Charles County Government for three years. He married his wife Ashley Pickeral on May 19, 2018 at Bowles Farms in Leonardtown, MD.

Richard is survived by his wife Ashley Pickeral; his parents, Kimberly and Richard Pickeral, Sr. of Mechanicsville, MD; and siblings, Billy Pickeral and Lauren Pickeral both of Mechanicsville, MD.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 22020 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.