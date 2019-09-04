Charles County Public Schools Seeking Applications High School Seniors Interested in Participating in the Maryland General Assembly Student Page Program

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is accepting applications from high school seniors interested in participating in the Maryland General Assembly Student Page Program. Each year, CCPS selects three high school seniors and one alternate to represent the school system in the program.

Student Pages spend two nonconsecutive weeks working in either the state Senate or House of Delegates during the legislative session in Annapolis. The session runs annually from January to April. Pages serve one week during the first eight weeks of the session, and the second week during the last five weeks.

Pages receive a $55 stipend per day and must have transportation. Duties include keeping bill books up-to-date, distributing materials on the floor to members, assisting visitors and delivering messages to members.



Reside in Maryland and attend a Maryland public or non-public high school;

Registered as a high school senior;

Be at least 16 years old;

Provide a social security number;

Have an interest in government and history;

Demonstrate outstanding classroom performance, behavior and judgement; and

Be reliable and courteous.

Students must apply for program consideration and can receive an application from the program sponsor at their school. The application is available on the school system website at https://www.ccboe.com/images/students/StudentPageApplication.pdf .

Interested students must meet the following qualifications:

Along with the application, students must complete an essay assignment provided by their school’s program sponsor. Completed applications and essays must be submitted by Tuesday, Oct. 1 to the program sponsor at their school. Program sponsors are the following CCPS social studies teachers:

Henry E. Lackey High School, Jonathan Webster;

La Plata High School, Chris Butler;

Maurice J. McDonough High School, Nate Mouli;

North Point High School, Anna Newton;

St. Charles High School, Jonathan Perry;

Thomas Stone High School, James Lloyd;

Westlake High School, Dychon Whitaker.

A panel of CCPS staff reviews applications and essay submissions to determine finalists for the three positions, as well as the alternate. Students who are selected as finalists will interview with a panel on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the CCPS Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Additional details about the program are posted on the Maryland General Assembly website at http://dls.maryland.gov/careers/student-page-program/.

