Motor Vehicle Accident in Mechanicsville Sends Five to Area Hospital

On Monday, September 2, 2019, at approximately 1:55 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Mechanicsville Road and Church Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle accident with seven to nine patients with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway in a rear-end style collision.

A total of six adults and two pediatrics were evaluated on the scene.

Five patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. Three patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

