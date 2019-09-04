UPDATE: 36-Year-Old Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in La Plata

UPDATE 9/4/2019 @ 5:40 p.m.: On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Maryland Route 6 (Port Tobacco Rd) in the area of King Edward Place in La Plata.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP CRASH Team and the La Plata Barrack indicates a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer was being operated by Jessica Marie Dutrow, 29, of Port Tobacco, and occupied by Shania Marie Zimmerman, 19, of Nanjemoy, a 36 year old unidentified male (identity withheld pending next of kin notification) from Port Tobacco, and 7 month old infant.

The Chevrolet Blazer was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 6 in the area of King Edward Place. The operator of the Chevrolet Blazer passed an unidentified vehicle while traveling on the right shoulder. The Chevrolet Blazer re-entered the eastbound lane and the operator began to lose control of the vehicle. At the same time, a 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche operated by Melvin Roland Spriggs, 64, of Capital Heights, was traveling on westbound Maryland Route 6 in the area of King Edward Place. The operator of the Chevrolet Blazer lost control and the Blazer rotated clockwise and entered the westbound lane of Maryland Route 6 leading with the driver side. The Chevrolet Avalanche struck the Chevrolet Blazer. After the collision, the Chevrolet Blazer overturned at least 1 full rotation and the left rear passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The rear male passenger was pronounced deceased at MEDSTAR/Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.

Speed and driver error are believed to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Cpl. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Corporal Justin Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. (19-MSP-037207)



On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the 8900 block of Port Tobacco Road and King Edward Place, in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle accident with subjects ejected.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a vehicle off the roadway that had rolled multiple times with multiple subjects ejected from the vehicle.

Two patients were flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6. One adult, and a 7-month-old infant was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, and one patient was transported to an area trauma center by U.S Park Police Eagle 2.

The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and the Maryland State Police CRASH Team is currently investigating the crash.

The Charles County Volunteer Fire/EMS (http://www.ccvfireems.org/) Public Information Officer William Smith released the following statement.

“Just before noon today, Charles County 911 Center began receiving numerous calls reporting a single car accident in the 8900 blk Port Tobacco Road involving a Chev S-10 style vehicle with multiple patients being thrown from the vehicle. Chief 11B (Tackish) arrived, established “command” , requesting a medivac transport for a mid 30’s male. As Fire/EMS units arrived to evaluate all persons involved, command requested two additional medivac transports, bringing MSP Trooper 7, US Park Eagle 2 and MSP Trooper 6 to the landing zone at 200 Baltimore Street. MSP and CCSO are handling this investigation, further information will be passed on as received.”

All photos are courtesy of http://www.ccvfireems.org/

Updates will be provided when they become available.

