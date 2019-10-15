UPDATE: Maryland State Police Continue Looking for Witnesses in Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in La Plata

UPDATE 10/15/2019: Cpl. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team is requesting witnesses to come forward reference this collision. Parties involved reported a white or silver passenger car stopped in the area at the time of the collision.
At this time, this white or silver vehicle is not believed to be involved, but is considered an important witness to the resulting incident.
Anyone with information, or who may have been in this vehicle, can contact Cpl Zimmerman at 301-392-1231.
UPDATE 9/6/2019 @ 12:55 p.m.: Maryland State Police have identified the man who was killed in a crash that also injured four people Wednesday in Charles County.
The victim, Joshua Richmond, 37, of Waldorf, Maryland, was pronounced deceased Wednesday at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.
The preliminary investigation indicates speed and driver error are believed to be factors in the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash should call Cpl. Zimmerman of the Crash Team at (301) 392-1231.
Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.
A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP CRASH Team and the La Plata Barrack indicates a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer was being operated by Jessica Marie Dutrow, 29, of Port Tobacco, and occupied by Shania Marie Zimmerman, 19, of Nanjemoy, a 36 year old unidentified male (identity withheld pending next of kin notification) from Port Tobacco, and 7 month old infant.
The Chevrolet Blazer was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 6 in the area of King Edward Place. The operator of the Chevrolet Blazer passed an unidentified vehicle while traveling on the right shoulder. The Chevrolet Blazer re-entered the eastbound lane and the operator began to lose control of the vehicle. At the same time, a 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche operated by Melvin Roland Spriggs, 64, of Capital Heights, was traveling on westbound Maryland Route 6 in the area of King Edward Place. The operator of the Chevrolet Blazer lost control and the Blazer rotated clockwise and entered the westbound lane of Maryland Route 6 leading with the driver side. The Chevrolet Avalanche struck the Chevrolet Blazer. After the collision, the Chevrolet Blazer overturned at least 1 full rotation and the left rear passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The rear male passenger was pronounced deceased at MEDSTAR/Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.
Speed and driver error are believed to be factors in the collision.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Cpl. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.
The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Corporal Justin Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. (19-MSP-037207)
9/4/2019: On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the 8900 block of Port Tobacco Road and King Edward Place, in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle accident with subjects ejected.
Crews arrived on the scene to find a vehicle off the roadway that had rolled multiple times with multiple subjects ejected from the vehicle.
Two patients were flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6. One adult, and a 7-month-old infant was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, and one patient was transported to an area trauma center by U.S Park Police Eagle 2.
The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and the Maryland State Police CRASH Team is currently investigating the crash.
The Charles County Volunteer Fire/EMS (http://www.ccvfireems.org/) Public Information Officer William Smith released the following statement.
“Just before noon today, Charles County 911 Center began receiving numerous calls reporting a single car accident in the 8900 blk Port Tobacco Road involving a Chev S-10 style vehicle with multiple patients being thrown from the vehicle. Chief 11B (Tackish) arrived, established “command” , requesting a medivac transport for a mid 30’s male. As Fire/EMS units arrived to evaluate all persons involved, command requested two additional medivac transports, bringing MSP Trooper 7, US Park Eagle 2 and MSP Trooper 6 to the landing zone at 200 Baltimore Street. MSP and CCSO are handling this investigation, further information will be passed on as received.”
All photos are courtesy of http://www.ccvfireems.org/
Updates will be provided when they become available.
prayers and thoughts
Accident pictures?
Five pics of a chopper? Really?
Yes really! Great pictures!
Now now, Petie-boy.
You do know where you are, right?
This is SoMD!!!!
Sad! Prayers for everyone involved and their families.
How’s the 7 month old doing? Any updates?
he’s okay
Good :) Thanks for the info.
And its Mike from Morganza!
Got past the BB gun story already?
You little speed-reader you!
Says the dude who shows up 12 hours later…
Why would you ask for pictures of our family members tragedy. In our time of grief? Unbelievable
Why would you be on SMNEWSNET reviewing comments? If you’re that broken up about it, you don’t want to read the comments on here.
Exactly !! That would be the last thing on my mind!
The deceased is my brother and the negativity is not needed
no the question is why the hell would she be SPEEDING PASSING ON THE SHOULDER WITH A “7 MONTH” OLD!!!!! NOT PROPERLY RESTRAINED??? HUH JUNE???
ANSWER THAT JUNE BROWN…. YES IT COULD HAVE BEEN PERVENTED!!!!! NOW SOMEONES LIFE IS GONE!!!
STUPID AND YOUNG
DID YOU PERSONALY SEE THEM PASS THE VEHICLE ON THE SHOULDER ? OR JUST READ IT ?
BEFORE OPENING YOUR MOUTH AND SHOW YOUR IGNORANCE. GET THE FACT STRAIGHT.
FACT 1. THEY ALL WERE WEARING SEATBELTS AND THE 7 MONTH OLD WAS IN THE SEAT.
FACT 2. THEY WERE RUSHING THE BABY TO THE EMERGENCYROOM
FACT 3. THE CAR WAS STOPPED IN THE ROAD . SHE SIMPLY WENT ON THE SHOULDER TO GO AROUND IT.
SOMETHING PEOPLE DO EVERY DAY. SHE JUST HAPPENED TO BE GOING A LITTLE TOO FAST AND LOST CONTROL IN THE GRAVEL.THE YOUNG MAN LOST HIS LIFE TO SAVE THE 7 MONTH OLD.
HE SAW WHAT HAPPENING AND GRABED HER AND GAVE HER A BEAR HUG AS HE WAS THROWN OUT OF THE VEHICLE.HE IS A HERO. NOT AN IDIOT.
IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO DISCUSS THIS IN PERSON. I WILL BE GLAD TO MEET YOU ANYWHERES.
Josh Richmond R.I.P
In a hurry huh, it took the life of your passenger.
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. God bless and keep you, especially now in your time of need.
God bless and keep these people in their time of need. My condolences to the family of the deceased.
So this dumba## idiot driver passed another car, illegally on the shoulder, with a damn infant among other people? Come on dude. Not smart. Not cool.
Passing on the shoulder is not always illegal. Refresh yourself on the laws of the road.
Oh please, driver instructor of the year… show that to me in the book? Where did you get your license? Or do you have one?
Bulletin DR-06-17-01
HB1456 – Vehicle Laws – Passing to the Right – Use of Shoulder
Maryland Vehicle Law authorizes a driver of a vehicle to overtake and pass to the right
of another vehicle only under specified circumstances; however, a driver of a motor vehicle is prohibited from overtaking and passing another to the right by driving off the roadway. This bill authorizes a driver of a vehicle to overtake and pass to the right of another vehicle by driving outside of the marked lane onto the shoulder if (1) the vehicle being passed is making or about to make a left turn; and (2) the passing driver can pass on the shoulder without leaving the paved road surface.
Now what DA?
What the hell? The two moderators on SMNEWSNET need to get their crap together. One appears to be on vacatIon half the time.
HB1456 – Vehicle Laws – Passing to the Right – Use of Shoulder
Maryland Vehicle Law authorizes a driver of a vehicle to overtake and pass to the right
of another vehicle only under specified circumstances; however, a driver of a motor vehicle is prohibited from overtaking and passing another to the right by driving off the roadway. This bill authorizes a driver of a vehicle to overtake and pass to the right of another vehicle by driving outside of the marked lane onto the shoulder if (1) the vehicle being passed is making or about to make a left turn; and (2) the passing driver can pass on the shoulder without leaving the paved road surface.
Was not passing. But simply going around a stopped turning car and lost control in the gravel.
Learn the facts before speaking
That’s passing.
Prayers to the victims and their families
Maybe your family member should not have been driving like a freaking idiot. Passing on the right shoulder really?? Putting the life of a 7 month old infant in jeopardy.
Agreed!
F.I.Y. They were rushing the 7 month old to the emergency room
Prayers to all. Driving has become so scary to me anymore due it happening daily. Better get right with God.
Well, at least it was one of the idiots in the at fault vehicle that was killed and not a innocent civilian. Hope for a speedy recovery for Mr. Spriggs.
This is a pretty hateful and unneeded thing to say, Someone died. Doesn’t matter who is at fault. Have some compassion for the family.
I do hope all who were involved make a full recovery. This is an accident that did not need to happen. Unfortunately it did. Sadly a life was taken and people were severely injured.. Peoples lives are turned upside down right now. Have some compassion. That is all I’m saying.
yes! that comment was/is UNNEEDED! im soooo sorry for ALL!!!!
Only one person in that vehicle was driving. How are all the passengers idiots? Do you control what the driver does when you’re a passenger? That was very disrespectful of you. For all we know the person who lost his life could have been yelling at the driver not to pass or to slow down. Either way to refer to him as an idiot show just how much of an idiot you are.
She killed someone’s father . How do you tegl his daughter get dad is gone. He’s the hell up!! RIP Josh !
My brother is the deceased and is gone because of no fault of his own so please if you can not say anything decent keep your negative comments to yourself
Ms Dutrow has quite the rap sheet
Human nature, June.
Don’t take it personal.
People love pictures of destruction.
Like hurricane footage, racing wrecks, and fire damage.
They feed their lust for entertainment with it.
I don’t know you but I will HONESTLY pray for you and your family RIGHT NOW.
Be comforted in The Lord – not being affected by what article posters comment about the tragedy.
It is personal when it is one of you family member
Well I hope all those people who got the law changed to make passing/driving on the shoulder legal are happy now. We tried to warn you. I wonder if the rear seat passenger was wearing their seat belt or if the seat belt failed?
That is your “hope”?
What an idiot!
How many safety belt failures have you seen?
You “wonder”?
Don’t let everyone know you are such an idiot – keep it a secret.
Yes my brother did have his seatbelt on it was ripped out of the floor when the oncoming vehicle struck the vehicle he was in was struck
You can pass a car on the right shoulder, ONLY IF THE CAR IS STOPPED TO MAKE A LEFT TURN! You still cannot use the shoulder as a “passing” lane if both cars are moving. What an idiot!
If there is a solid line to the right of the travel portion of the roadway you are prohibited from passing on the right.
Bebop, wrong. You can only pass a vehicle if making a left turn. As Meme stated.
Anon, you’re stupid. Even without the law majority of the people would go around anyways if someone was turning. So I have to sit on Rt 5 during rush hour due to someone not able to make their turn? You aren’t very bright!
Tell that to the Charles County Cops. I see them do that all the time. I see alot of people doing that, passing over the solid white line. People always in a hurry….
Wrong. All of you that think that is still the case are incorrect and need to refresh yourself. A law went into effect on 1 Oct 2017 allowing drivers to pass on the shoulder as long as it is safe.
I forgot to add “When someone is making a left.” You don’t get to arbitrarily pass anyone on the shoulder. This article is unclear if they were legally passing while someone was making a left or if they were an a$$hat that decided to illegally pass another driver because they were impatient.
The car was stopped and she was going around it !!
That’s called passing.
Any updates on the other victims involved?
This seems to happen over and over on this same spot of road that results in a death…also google the names there are pictures of the crash! two years ago a girl died doing the same thing 5 years ago two died passing on the shoulder same spot smh
I SEEN THIS it was horrendous looks like the baby was in great condition for a crash like this the baby was in a car seat and still moving thank god!!! as for the adults i’m not to sure to say and that poor fella im sorry…..pray and hope they make a speedy recovery..and people need to be more mindful when driving stop rushing your life away speeding and driving wreckless its not worth it!!!!
The first three words in your comment say it all.
wiggy get your low life azz off my comment and go do something lke find a job.. all you do is troll on here you turd.
If you notice by my time stamps, I only troll before and after work. That would insinuate that I have a job. Learn proper sentence structure and we won’t have a problem Lillian.
The operator of the Chevrolet Blazer passed an unidentified vehicle while traveling on the right shoulder. Who was traveling on the shoulder ? I am reading this as another vehicle was traveling
down the shoulder and the Blazer passed on the left and lost control. SPEED KILLS !
To all you detectives that know it all. Please find out all the facts before you make your ignorant comments. A life was lost due to a poor judgement. I have learned that they were rushing the 7 month old to the Hospital for medical issues. Where they should had called for an ambulance. A bad decision that will haunt they for the rest of their lives. Making dumb smartass comments does not that make the situation better. It just shows your ignorance
i disagree.
Dilly! Dilly!
Luke. I am your father
That is not a viable excuse to kill someone.
Of course you chime in as well ! Turn your device off , go outside & throw water balloons at your neighbor
Turn
prayers and thoughts
You already prayed and thought. Can’t do it twice in the same article; move on to the next one.
why all nice pictures of helicopters..and rescue vehicles in parking lots ???? wheres pictures of accident ????…bad driving ??? route 6…ok road…i been down there( across to yard sales !!!