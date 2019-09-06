UPDATE: Police Release Name of 36-Year-Old Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in La Plata

UPDATE 9/6/2019 @ 12:55 p.m.: Maryland State Police have identified the man who was killed in a crash that also injured four people Wednesday in Charles County.
The victim, Joshua Richmond, 37, of Waldorf, Maryland, was pronounced deceased Wednesday at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.
The preliminary investigation indicates speed and driver error are believed to be factors in the crash.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash should call Cpl. Zimmerman of the Crash Team at (301) 392-1231.
Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.
A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP CRASH Team and the La Plata Barrack indicates a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer was being operated by Jessica Marie Dutrow, 29, of Port Tobacco, and occupied by Shania Marie Zimmerman, 19, of Nanjemoy, a 36 year old unidentified male (identity withheld pending next of kin notification) from Port Tobacco, and 7 month old infant.
The Chevrolet Blazer was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 6 in the area of King Edward Place. The operator of the Chevrolet Blazer passed an unidentified vehicle while traveling on the right shoulder. The Chevrolet Blazer re-entered the eastbound lane and the operator began to lose control of the vehicle. At the same time, a 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche operated by Melvin Roland Spriggs, 64, of Capital Heights, was traveling on westbound Maryland Route 6 in the area of King Edward Place. The operator of the Chevrolet Blazer lost control and the Blazer rotated clockwise and entered the westbound lane of Maryland Route 6 leading with the driver side. The Chevrolet Avalanche struck the Chevrolet Blazer. After the collision, the Chevrolet Blazer overturned at least 1 full rotation and the left rear passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The rear male passenger was pronounced deceased at MEDSTAR/Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.
Speed and driver error are believed to be factors in the collision.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Cpl. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.
The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Corporal Justin Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. (19-MSP-037207)
9/4/2019: On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at approximately 12:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the 8900 block of Port Tobacco Road and King Edward Place, in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle accident with subjects ejected.
Crews arrived on the scene to find a vehicle off the roadway that had rolled multiple times with multiple subjects ejected from the vehicle.
Two patients were flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6. One adult, and a 7-month-old infant was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7, and one patient was transported to an area trauma center by U.S Park Police Eagle 2.
The Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack and the Maryland State Police CRASH Team is currently investigating the crash.
The Charles County Volunteer Fire/EMS (http://www.ccvfireems.org/) Public Information Officer William Smith released the following statement.
“Just before noon today, Charles County 911 Center began receiving numerous calls reporting a single car accident in the 8900 blk Port Tobacco Road involving a Chev S-10 style vehicle with multiple patients being thrown from the vehicle. Chief 11B (Tackish) arrived, established “command” , requesting a medivac transport for a mid 30’s male. As Fire/EMS units arrived to evaluate all persons involved, command requested two additional medivac transports, bringing MSP Trooper 7, US Park Eagle 2 and MSP Trooper 6 to the landing zone at 200 Baltimore Street. MSP and CCSO are handling this investigation, further information will be passed on as received.”
All photos are courtesy of http://www.ccvfireems.org/
Updates will be provided when they become available.
prayers and thoughts
Accident pictures?
Five pics of a chopper? Really?
Yes really! Great pictures!
Now now, Petie-boy.
You do know where you are, right?
This is SoMD!!!!
Sad! Prayers for everyone involved and their families.
How’s the 7 month old doing? Any updates?
he’s okay
And its Mike from Morganza!
Got past the BB gun story already?
You little speed-reader you!
Why would you ask for pictures of our family members tragedy. In our time of grief? Unbelievable
Why would you be on SMNEWSNET reviewing comments? If you’re that broken up about it, you don’t want to read the comments on here.
Exactly !! That would be the last thing on my mind!
Josh Richmond R.I.P
In a hurry huh, it took the life of your passenger.
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family. God bless and keep you, especially now in your time of need.
God bless and keep these people in their time of need. My condolences to the family of the deceased.
So this dumba## idiot driver passed another car, illegally on the shoulder, with a damn infant among other people? Come on dude. Not smart. Not cool.
Passing on the shoulder is not always illegal. Refresh yourself on the laws of the road.
Oh please, driver instructor of the year… show that to me in the book? Where did you get your license? Or do you have one?
Prayers to the victims and their families
Maybe your family member should not have been driving like a freaking idiot. Passing on the right shoulder really?? Putting the life of a 7 month old infant in jeopardy.
Prayers to all. Driving has become so scary to me anymore due it happening daily. Better get right with God.
Well, at least it was one of the idiots in the at fault vehicle that was killed and not a innocent civilian. Hope for a speedy recovery for Mr. Spriggs.
This is a pretty hateful and unneeded thing to say, Someone died. Doesn’t matter who is at fault. Have some compassion for the family.
I do hope all who were involved make a full recovery. This is an accident that did not need to happen. Unfortunately it did. Sadly a life was taken and people were severely injured.. Peoples lives are turned upside down right now. Have some compassion. That is all I’m saying.
She killed someone’s father . How do you tegl his daughter get dad is gone. He’s the hell up!! RIP Josh !
Ms Dutrow has quite the rap sheet
Human nature, June.
Don’t take it personal.
People love pictures of destruction.
Like hurricane footage, racing wrecks, and fire damage.
They feed their lust for entertainment with it.
I don’t know you but I will HONESTLY pray for you and your family RIGHT NOW.
Be comforted in The Lord – not being affected by what article posters comment about the tragedy.
Well I hope all those people who got the law changed to make passing/driving on the shoulder legal are happy now. We tried to warn you. I wonder if the rear seat passenger was wearing their seat belt or if the seat belt failed?
That is your “hope”?
What an idiot!
How many safety belt failures have you seen?
You “wonder”?
Don’t let everyone know you are such an idiot – keep it a secret.
You can pass a car on the right shoulder, ONLY IF THE CAR IS STOPPED TO MAKE A LEFT TURN! You still cannot use the shoulder as a “passing” lane if both cars are moving. What an idiot!
If there is a solid line to the right of the travel portion of the roadway you are prohibited from passing on the right.
Any updates on the other victims involved?
This seems to happen over and over on this same spot of road that results in a death…also google the names there are pictures of the crash! two years ago a girl died doing the same thing 5 years ago two died passing on the shoulder same spot smh
I SEEN THIS it was horrendous looks like the baby was in great condition for a crash like this the baby was in a car seat and still moving thank god!!! as for the adults i’m not to sure to say and that poor fella im sorry…..pray and hope they make a speedy recovery..and people need to be more mindful when driving stop rushing your life away speeding and driving wreckless its not worth it!!!!
The operator of the Chevrolet Blazer passed an unidentified vehicle while traveling on the right shoulder. Who was traveling on the shoulder ? I am reading this as another vehicle was traveling
down the shoulder and the Blazer passed on the left and lost control. SPEED KILLS !
To all you detectives that know it all. Please find out all the facts before you make your ignorant comments. A life was lost due to a poor judgement. I have learned that they were rushing the 7 month old to the Hospital for medical issues. Where they should had called for an ambulance. A bad decision that will haunt they for the rest of their lives. Making dumb smartass comments does not that make the situation better. It just shows your ignorance
i disagree.
Dilly! Dilly!
Of course you chime in as well ! Turn your device off , go outside & throw water balloons at your neighbor
Turn
prayers and thoughts