Hogan Administration Announces $49 Million of Grant Funding to Higher Education Institutions

The Hogan administration today announced Board of Public Works approval of four capital grants agreements, totaling over $49 million, dedicated to fostering essential projects at four of Maryland’s higher educational institutions.

“Each dollar we provide to Maryland’s higher education institutions is an investment in our economy and our future,” said Governor Hogan. “These grants will help expand access to education, strengthen our workforce, and provide additional opportunities to our students and businesses.”

The grants, which are administered through the Maryland Department of General Services’ Capital Grants Division, were awarded to Anne Arundel Community College, Allegany College of Maryland, the Community College of Baltimore County, and Montgomery College.

“Our department takes great pride in promoting and supporting Maryland’s higher education institutions,” said General Services Secretary Ellington E. Churchill Jr. “These grants will support necessary repairs, additions, and upgrades at the respective college campuses.”



Anne Arundel Community College’s over $22 million grant will facilitate the construction of a new Health and Life Sciences Building on its main campus. Upon completion, the envisioned building aims to double the amount of space available for the science and biology programs.

Allegany College of Maryland’s $1.1 million grant will support the renovation of its technology building. The building’s infrastructure and various systems (including HVAC, IT, electrical, and fire suppression) will be replaced, along with exterior features including the roof and windows.

Through its $17 million grant, the Community College of Baltimore County plans to renovate and expand its Carol D. Eustis Center for Health Professions at CCBC Essex, which houses the School of Health Professions, the School of Applied and Informed Technology, and the Continuing Education and Economic Development-Allied Health program. This project will provide new labs, lecture rooms, faculty offices, and other spaces that will be used by the various existing and new programs.

The Montgomery College grant totaling over $8.2M will help with the demolition of Falcon Hall and the Science South Building. The demolition will provide an adequate footprint for construction of a New Math and Science Center building to house and support its STEM programs.

