Julie Rene Shirley, 42, of Midway, TN passed away on August 23, 2019 at Greeneville Community Hospital in TN.

She was born on November 6, 1976 in Prince Frederick, MD to late Walter Howard Martin and Rebecca Estelle (Richards) Martin of Waldorf, MD.

Julie was a caring and giving person especially when it came to family. Julie’s children were her top priority and her most cherished memories were made in the company of her family. Every summer she made sure to visit her Maryland family and friends. In her younger years she enjoyed playing softball. As her family grew, she lived to be a mother of three beautiful children and delighted in the opportunity to cheer them on at their sporting events. She and her son played softball on a coed adult team. She was an advocate for breast cancer awareness in which she was involved in various marches to raise money for the organization. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In addition to her mother, Julie is survived by her sons, Raymond Albert Shirley, Jr., Bradley Allen Shirley, daughter, Melody Gene Moorman, all of Midway, TN, and one sister, Barbara Jean Quade, of Waldorf, MD and her mother Rebecca Hallman, two step-brothers, Michael Willet, of Mechanicsville, MD and Tommy Hallman, of [City/State]; and her nieces and nephews, Brooke, Catie, Ilsa, Diego, Alexis, Shilo and Sarah.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 10:00 to 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

